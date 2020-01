× Richfield Middle School in Washington County evacuated due to ‘possible gas leak’

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Students were evacuated from Richfield Middle School in Washington County Friday morning, Jan. 24 due to possible gas leak. The Richfield Fire Department is on scene.

The students were transported by bus to Friess Lake Elementary.

The Richfield Fire Department is on scene at Richfield Middle School for a possible gas leak. All students have been safely evacuated from the building and transported by bus to Friess Lake Elementary. Monitor us here for further updates. — WashingtonCOSheriff (@WashingtonSO) January 24, 2020

No additional details have been released.