Ruling: 2 candidates for Milwaukee County executive will not get names on ballot

MILWAUKEE -- Two candidates who announced their intention to take part in the race for Milwaukee County executive will not be able to have their names on the ballot for the Feb. 18 primary. That was the ruling on Friday afternoon, Jan. 24 from a Milwaukee County judge. The decision comes after two weeks of back and forth decisions about the validity of the signatures collected.

State law requires Milwaukee County provides ballots to each municipality for the 2020 spring primary by Monday.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy and former State Senator Jim Sullivan were appealing the Wisconsin Elections Commission's ruling earlier this week -- that hundreds of signatures each campaign had collected were invalid -- and therefore did not meet the 2,000 signatures needed to place their names on the ballot.

The validity of the signatures was first challenged by fellow county executive hopeful and current Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb.

Attorneys for Kennedy and Sullivan argue their clients unknowingly hired the same people to circulate nomination papers -- not only as one another, but also as a third candidate, David Crowley.

While it is common in campaigns to contract out that work, it is against the law for one person to collect signatures for two or more candidates.

