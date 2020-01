× Silver alert canceled, missing 66-year-old Waukesha man found safe

WAUKESHA — The silver alert issued Jan. 22 for a missing Waukesha man has been canceled. Authorities say John Abel, 66, was found safe Jan. 24.

Authorities say Abel had had a phone call with his brother while at the St. Vincent de Paul store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Jan. 21. They say Abel left his home around 5 p.m. to visit his brother in Wausau but hadn’t arrived when expected.