Upcoming closures on I-94: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 7:49 am, January 24, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY, JANUARY 27 THROUGH WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following work:
    • Barrier wall removal, root river pier work, snow and ice cleanup to prepare for the traffic switch.
    • Switch traffic from the Root River Bridge (Milwaukee/Racine County line) to County G.
    • Switch traffic from Oakwood Road to the Root River Bridge (Milwaukee/Racine County line).

Detour for all nightly closures:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the freeway closures.

OTHER AREA PROJECTS:

Project: 68th Street overpass at I-894 (Milwaukee County)

 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2020

I-894 WB Closure

  • I-894 Westbound is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure between 60th Street to 84th Street from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for work zone maintenance.

Detour:

  • Travelers should take I-894 WB exit at 60th Street, south on 60th Street to Layton Avenue, west on Layton Avenue to 84th Street, north on 84th Street to the I-894 WB entrance ramp, or continue west on Layton Avenue to 124th Street to enter I-43 SB.
