Upcoming closures on I-94: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
MONDAY, JANUARY 27 THROUGH WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29, 2020
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following work:
-
- Barrier wall removal, root river pier work, snow and ice cleanup to prepare for the traffic switch.
- Switch traffic from the Root River Bridge (Milwaukee/Racine County line) to County G.
- Switch traffic from Oakwood Road to the Root River Bridge (Milwaukee/Racine County line).
Detour for all nightly closures:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the freeway closures.
OTHER AREA PROJECTS:
Project: 68th Street overpass at I-894 (Milwaukee County)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2020
I-894 WB Closure
- I-894 Westbound is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure between 60th Street to 84th Street from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for work zone maintenance.
Detour:
- Travelers should take I-894 WB exit at 60th Street, south on 60th Street to Layton Avenue, west on Layton Avenue to 84th Street, north on 84th Street to the I-894 WB entrance ramp, or continue west on Layton Avenue to 124th Street to enter I-43 SB.