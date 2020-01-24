× ‘Variety of sizes available:’ Salvation Army hosts 2nd coat distribution in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County on Friday, Jan. 24 will be distributing winter coats for children and adults in need.

The coats, collected though the FOX6 Coats for Kids program, Operation Warm, and local collection drives, will be distributed from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday at The Salvation Army Distribution Center — located at 5880 N. 60th Street in Milwaukee.

“We were able to give out 5,195 coats at the November 22 and 23 distribution,” said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “We have a variety of sizes available. If you or your child is in need of a coat, please come to the distribution center.”

The coats will be first come, first serve. No registration is necessary.