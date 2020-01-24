Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday
Wisconsin’s second Wahlburgers location is now open in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's second Wahlburgers location is now open in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Executive chef, Paul Wahlberg, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the restaurant's expansion.

The 5,300-square-foot Wahlburgers is located at 322 North Broadway and offers a unique dining experience featuring a recently expanded menu of signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

