Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's second Wahlburgers location is now open in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Executive chef, Paul Wahlberg, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the restaurant's expansion.

The 5,300-square-foot Wahlburgers is located at 322 North Broadway and offers a unique dining experience featuring a recently expanded menu of signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.