Brewers players joined kids from Journey House to create furry friends from Build-A-Bear

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers players joined 25 kids from Milwaukee’s Journey House Saturday, Jan. 25 to create their own furry friends from Build-A-Bear.

Participating Brewers players included Ray Black, Corey Knebel, Corey Ray, Trey Supak, Bobby Wahl, and Devin Williams.

Kids dressed their personalized bear in baseball apparel and took part in the Build-A-Bear “heart ceremony” and birth certificate distribution. Afterward, the players enjoyed lunch with the kids and their parent(s).

PHOTO GALLERY (Courtesy: Kirsten Schmitt/Milwaukee Brewers)

The “Beyond the Diamond” initiative funded by Brewers Community Foundation was held at the Journeyman Hotel.

Journey House empowers families on Milwaukee’s near south side to move out of poverty by offering adult education, youth development, workforce readiness, and family engagement.

CLICK HERE to learn more.