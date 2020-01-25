‘Couldn’t say no:’ Oklahoma City rescue group takes in puppy born with 3rd ear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Animal advocates in Oklahoma City are working to help a puppy born with three ears!

"We tend to take in the dogs that, really, just don't kind of fit in with everyone else," said Heather Hernandez, who rescued the pup named "Trip."

After his birth, Trip's previous owner reached out to Mutt Misfits, where Trip certainly fits in.

Hernandez said out of a litter of seemingly normal puppies, Trip was born with what appears to be a third ear.

"So we can tell it's definitely connected, like, greater than just the skin," said Hernandez. "It's not just like, a skin tag, but what exactly it leads to, only the CT is going to tell us."

Hernandez launched a fundraiser to collect money for a CT scan so they can get some answers.

Meanwhile, Trip walks a little off-balance and has some health issues.

"He has seizures," said Hernandez. "He's got -- obviously -- some other stuff going on."

Amid a desperate search for answers, Hernandez said it didn't take long for her to fall in love with Trip -- just like she did with another dog at Mutt Misfits last year.

"She had an extra mouth in her ear, so when this guy has extra ears, or whatever he's got going on up there, I couldn't say no," said Hernandez.

Sadly, that dog, dubbed Toad, passed away due to medical issues.

Hernandez said she was hoping to learn more about how to help Trip during an upcoming vet appointment.