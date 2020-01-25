Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Human trafficking bust: North Carolina man accused of keeping sex slave for 5 years

Posted 5:42 pm, January 25, 2020, by

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces human trafficking charges for allegedly holding a person in sexual servitude.

Asheboro resident Salvador Espinoza Escobar stands accused of exploiting the person for five years.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said he withheld basic needs in exchange for sex acts.

He was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 22 — being held on $100,000, facing a felony count.

Authorities credited a call to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) for saving the victim’s life.

