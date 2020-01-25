× Officials: 1 dead in rollover crash near 10th and State, MCSO squad involved

MILWAUKEE — Officials say a man died in a two-vehicle crash near 10th and State Saturday morning, Jan. 25.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people were trapped and had to be extricated at the scene. Authorities have not confirmed if the man was one of those two people.

The Milwaukee Police Department tells FOX6 News that one of the vehicles involved was a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s squad car and that the deputy involved “appears to be alright.”

This is a developing story.