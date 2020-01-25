× Milwaukee Bucks again team up with Froedtert to welcome newborns with ‘cozy keepsake’

MILWAUKEE — For the second consecutive year, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network will welcome every baby born at Froedtert Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Pleasant Prairie, and West Bend hospitals with a keepsake “Welcome to the Family!” receiving blanket, officials announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 23.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many more Bucks fans into the world with this special keepsake blanket,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in the release.

“The birth of a child is a special time, and we’re grateful to the Milwaukee Bucks for supporting families to make sure babies leave Froedtert & MCW birth centers with a cozy keepsake,” said Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson.

Go Bucks!