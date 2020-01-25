Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

‘Missing and Endangered:’ Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for toddler

Posted 12:51 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 12:52PM, January 25, 2020

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY — The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help finding a missing toddler, the agency posted on Facebook.

Sawyer Jacobs, 1.5 years old, was last seen in Eleva, Wisconsin — about 18 miles south of Eau Claire — the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23. Authorities say he may be with any of the following, all family members: Jessica Cleasby, Scott Jacobs, Delores Cleasby, or Jamey Cleasby.

He has brown eyes and blond hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

