MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near 65th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead, two injured, following a shooting near 65th and Hampton late Friday evening, Jan. 25. Police believe the victim was one of three — a second remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. and found a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman at the scene. That woman was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

A short time later, authorities say two shooting victims arrived at an area hospital. A 62-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the hospital, and a 45-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man is being treated.

Authorities believe all three victims were shot at the scene near 65th and Hampton.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect. If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.