National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 24-25

Posted 8:00 am, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 02:06PM, January 25, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 25.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Clinton, 6
  • New Berlin, 5.3
  • Theresa, 5
  • Burlington, 5
  • Oconomowoc, 4.6
  • Ripon, 4.5
  • Beaver Dam, 4.5
  • Watertown, 4.5
  • Slinger, 4.2
  • Elkhorn, 4
  • Beaver Dam, 4
  • Sullivan, 4
  • Richfield, 4
  • Twin Lakes, 4
  • Waukesha, 4
  • Beloit, 4
  • Stoughton, 4
  • Middleton, 4
  • Verona, 4
  • Horicon, 3.9
  • Oshkosh, 3.8
  • Kewaskum, 3.8
  • Jackson, 3.8
  • Monona, 3.8
  • Lakes Mills, 3.5
  • Johnson Creek, 3.5
  • Lake Geneva, 3.2
  • Lannon, 3.2
  • Green Lake, 3.1
  • Fond du Lac, 3
  • Pleasant Prairie, 3
  • Janesville, 2.9
  • Madison, 2.9
  • Hubertus, 2.7
  • Monroe, 2.7
  • Germantown, 2.6
  • Waterloo, 2.6
  • Delavan, 2.6
  • Belgium, 2.5
  • Mukwonago, 2.5
  • Hartford, 2.5
  • Jefferson, 2.5
  • Elm Grove, 2.5
  • Franklin, 2.5
  • Palmyra, 2.4
  • Eagle, 2.2
  • Allenton, 2
  • Hales Corners, 2
  • Union Grove, 1.9
  • West Allis, 1.9
  • Whitewater, 1.8
  • Saukville, 1.6
  • Newburg, 1.5
  • Racine, 1.5
  • Kenosha, 1.5
  • Port Washington, 1.3
  • Sheboygan, 1.2
  • Brown Deer, 1.2
  • Thiensville, 1.2
  • St. Francis, 1.1
  • Kohler, 1
  • Lodi, 1
  • Wauwatosa, 1
  • Glendale, 1
  • Milwaukee (at Mitchell International), 0.8
