National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 24-25
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 25.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Clinton, 6
- New Berlin, 5.3
- Theresa, 5
- Burlington, 5
- Oconomowoc, 4.6
- Ripon, 4.5
- Beaver Dam, 4.5
- Watertown, 4.5
- Slinger, 4.2
- Elkhorn, 4
- Beaver Dam, 4
- Sullivan, 4
- Richfield, 4
- Twin Lakes, 4
- Waukesha, 4
- Beloit, 4
- Stoughton, 4
- Middleton, 4
- Verona, 4
- Horicon, 3.9
- Oshkosh, 3.8
- Kewaskum, 3.8
- Jackson, 3.8
- Monona, 3.8
- Lakes Mills, 3.5
- Johnson Creek, 3.5
- Lake Geneva, 3.2
- Lannon, 3.2
- Green Lake, 3.1
- Fond du Lac, 3
- Pleasant Prairie, 3
- Janesville, 2.9
- Madison, 2.9
- Hubertus, 2.7
- Monroe, 2.7
- Germantown, 2.6
- Waterloo, 2.6
- Delavan, 2.6
- Belgium, 2.5
- Mukwonago, 2.5
- Hartford, 2.5
- Jefferson, 2.5
- Elm Grove, 2.5
- Franklin, 2.5
- Palmyra, 2.4
- Eagle, 2.2
- Allenton, 2
- Hales Corners, 2
- Union Grove, 1.9
- West Allis, 1.9
- Whitewater, 1.8
- Saukville, 1.6
- Newburg, 1.5
- Racine, 1.5
- Kenosha, 1.5
- Port Washington, 1.3
- Sheboygan, 1.2
- Brown Deer, 1.2
- Thiensville, 1.2
- St. Francis, 1.1
- Kohler, 1
- Lodi, 1
- Wauwatosa, 1
- Glendale, 1
- Milwaukee (at Mitchell International), 0.8