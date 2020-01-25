Silver alert issued for missing, ‘vulnerable’ 66-year-old woman

CLARK COUNTY — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Clark County woman. Authorities are asking for public assistance finding Georgana Cruse — last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Cruse is described as a 66-year-old white woman, 5’4″ tall, 240 pounds with hazel eyes and dyed red hair, cut short in the back and chin-length in the front. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with white fur on the inside of it. She was also wearing blue jeans and has a flesh-colored mole on the tip of her nose. She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving Marshfield Medical Center – Neisllville Campus in the Clark County town of Willard. Cruse reportedly has trouble walking long distances.

She drives a red, 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport minivan with Wisconsin license plate number 239-RYF. The car has a damaged headlight that’s held on with a bungee cord and two different colored tail lights. The day she was last seen, authorities received a traffic complaint about a car traveling into oncoming traffic. Authorities did specify if that call was about Cruse or her car.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.