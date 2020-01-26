Man killed in hit-and-run near 35th and Wright; Police ID possible suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near 35th and Meinecke around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. Police say the man was hit while on a bicycle and the driver fled the scene. First-responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have identified a suspect vehicle: a maroon or red Pontiac G6 model year 2005-2010. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage with part of the chrome grille trim (see picture below) missing. Police also believe the car to have damage to the headlight, hood and bumper areas consistent with the accident.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on 35th toward North Avenue.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.