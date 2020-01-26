Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Man killed in hit-and-run near 35th and Wright; Police ID possible suspect vehicle

Posted 6:18 am, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 07:44AM, January 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near 35th and Meinecke around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. Police say the man was hit while on a bicycle and the driver fled the scene. First-responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died as a result of his injuries.

35th and Wright accident

Police have identified a suspect vehicle: a maroon or red Pontiac G6 model year 2005-2010. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage with part of the chrome grille trim (see picture below) missing. Police also believe the car to have damage to the headlight, hood and bumper areas consistent with the accident.

Red Pontiac similar to the 35th and Wright suspect vehicle

The vehicle was last seen heading south on 35th toward North Avenue.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.