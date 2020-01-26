California mayor identifies victim of Calabasas helicopter crash as K-8 assistant basketball coach
According to TMZ, Mauser is married to Tijuana Dogs singer Matt Mauser, who confirmed the news himself.
The longtime head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was also among those killed, school officials told KTLA.
John Altobelli, 56, was aboard the aircraft with his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, and wife, Keri Altobelli, the coach’s brother Tony Altobelli told CNN.
The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said nine people were aboard and presumed dead.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday pending official word from the coroner.
“God bless their souls,” Villanueva said at a news conference.
The cause of the crash was unknown.