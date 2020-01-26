Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

California mayor identifies victim of Calabasas helicopter crash as K-8 assistant basketball coach

CALABASAS, CA - JANUARY 26: Investigators work at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif. — An assistant basketball coach at a K-8 school in California was one of nine victims killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26 that also took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. This, according to Katrina Foley, the mayor of Costa Mesa — who identified one of the other victims as Christina Mauser, girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California.

According to TMZ, Mauser is married to Tijuana Dogs singer Matt Mauser, who confirmed the news himself.

On Facebook, he wrote, “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

The longtime head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was also among those killed, school officials told KTLA. 

John Altobelli, 56, was aboard the aircraft with his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, and wife, Keri Altobelli, the coach’s brother Tony Altobelli told CNN.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said nine people were aboard and presumed dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday pending official word from the coroner.

“God bless their souls,” Villanueva said at a news conference.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

