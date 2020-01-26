MILWAUKEE -- 911 is there for emergencies. But there's actually a plan to get help before you reach that point. FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire uncovers what's keeping EMS from saving even more lives, Thursday on FOX6 News at 9.
Community EMS, getting help before you need to call 911
-
Firefighters battle blaze, cold temps at Watertown home, no injuries reported
-
Sheriff: Florida man planning to kill for several months ran over 75-year-old Vietnam veteran
-
A 911 dispatcher who told a drowning woman to ‘shut up’ will not face charges
-
Burlington, Vermont woman reported missing may be in Milwaukee area
-
Barron Co. investigators release records related to kidnapping of Jayme Closs, murder of her parents
-
-
A 911 supervisor was streaming Netflix at work when dispatchers mishandled a shooting call
-
Teen arrested for armed robbery YouTube ‘prank’ on his mother
-
Woman calls 911 to report domestic violence allegation under the guise of pizza order
-
‘Slow down and prepare to stop:’ Winter storm to impact travel on freeways, roads
-
Company explains why dispatchers did not send officer despite multiple calls from stabbed woman
-
-
‘You’re not going to die:’ Dispatcher accused of mishandling call with drowning woman cleared
-
Woman searched for ‘what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant’ before her murder
-
‘Help me!’ Suspected burglar called 911 when rack of tires trapped him in the store he broke into