Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Posted 7:57 am, January 26, 2020, by

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. The conditions of those wounded weren’t immediately clear. No additional details have been released. Mac’s Lounge also serves as a music venue.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.