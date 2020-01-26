× Detectives: Oregon man posed as high school student online, sexually assaulted children

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Oregon man accused of posing as a high school student on social media to talk to children online. Prosecutors said he then met them in person and sexually assaulted them.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit investigated Lafayette Castillo for two months.

Detectives said Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online. He then met children in person and sexually assaulted them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation identified multiple victims and based on Castillo’s social media activity, detectives believe he targeted additional children.

Castillo was arrested on Jan. 15 and was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 24 for sex crimes involving two victims, aged 12 and 14.

He was being held on two counts of rape in the first degree, attempted rape in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, and two counts of sodomy in the third degree.

Bail was set at $1.5 million.

Sheriff’s officials asked that anyone with information on Castillo — or information about other potential victims — please give them a call (503-846-2700).