‘It’s changed my life:’ Organization pairs seniors with volunteers who help them live independently

Posted 9:50 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 10:15PM, January 26, 2020
WAUKESHA -- Getting older can take a toll -- with seniors facing challenges caring for themselves, while often feeling alone and forgotten. Eras Senior Network, a nonprofit organization, pairs volunteers with seniors in need, in an effort to help them maintain their independence.

Theresa Koss said she's grateful for the Eras Senior Network.

Theresa Koss

"It's changed my life for the better," said Koss. "I don't know what I would do without them."

At 88 years old, Koss is dependent on dialysis treatments -- and volunteers with the organization help make it happen.

"I would never be able to make it there," said Koss. "I know I'm there. I feel safe. If I do need them, I can call them."

The organization provides reassurance for those dependent on others to help.

"We help seniors meet their basic needs," said Heather Uzowulu, development director at Eras Senior Network. "That would be transportation to medical appointments, to the grocery store or food pantry, seasonal yard clean up, friendly visiting help with minor home repairs."

Heather Uzowulu

The nonprofit has free services for seniors and adults with disabilities in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Uzowulu said the senior population -- and their needs -- continues to grow.

"My hope is that we can continue to find more volunteers out there, and get people aware of the issues the community is facing," said Uzowulu.

Rose Oliva knows first hand -- she chose to become a volunteer.

Rose Oliva

"I think there is a rise in seniors in our community, and there are also services that have been cut," said Oliva. "Our organization can help them."

Volunteers, like Oliva, are developing relationships seniors can rely on.

"I can always call them my angels," said Koss. "It's a wonderful program, and I love them. I love them all."

If you would to contact Eras senior network to donate, volunteer or ask for services, CLICK HERE.

