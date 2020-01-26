× Menomonee Falls police seek man who stole cigarettes from Kwik Trip

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Sunday, Jan. 26 asked for the public’s help identifying a man who stole cigarettes from Kwik Trip on Silver Spring Drive near Lilly Road on Saturday.

The theft happened shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said the man, who was wearing an Acme Packers knit cap, and a blue Yale jacket, distracted and employee, and then concealed packages of Newport cigarettes in his pocket. He then left the store without paying.

He was driving a silver Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.