MPD: 40-year-old man injured following altercation near 27th and Ohio

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured following an argument near 27th and Ohio on the city’s south side Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25.

Milwaukee police say the man and a suspect got in an argument around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect cut the back of the man’s ear with a box cutter. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking the suspect.