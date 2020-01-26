Live: Helicopter crash in California kills 5, including Kobe Bryant
Police: 3-month-old died after being taken to MPD station unresponsive

Posted 12:31 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 01:49PM, January 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 3-month-old child died at a Milwaukee Police Department station after the child was taken there unresponsive Sunday, Jan. 26.

Police said the child’s death occurred near 66th Street and Bobolink Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Life-saving measures were attempted by police and fire officials, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in reviving the child.

Police said foul play is not suspected in this case.

