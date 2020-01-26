× ‘Such a loss for the world:’ Wisconsin sports stars weigh in on the loss of Kobe Bryant

CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed that five people died, with no survivors. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

A different person familiar with the case confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

Word of Bryant’s sudden death at age 41 rocketed around the sports and entertainment worlds, with many taking to Twitter to register their shock, disbelief and dismay — including Wisconsin sports stars.

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

We have loss a amazing man, and father. My prayers are with his family. RIP#8#24 pic.twitter.com/VzSdTIP34C — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World 😔 — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 26, 2020

What?!? Absolutely gut-wrenching. Refuse to believe it. Refuse. 😪 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Wait. No. Wait. Not Kobe. Wow. — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) January 26, 2020