× Baseball fans, take note: Brewers’ Arctic Tailgate set for Saturday, Feb. 15

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Jan. 27 that this year’s Arctic Tailgate is set for Saturday, Feb. 15. It is the first opportunity for Brewers fans to buy single-game tickets for the 2020 regular season.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15. But for Brewers fans brave enough to face the harsh Wisconsin winter weather, the party begins on Friday, Feb. 14.

Tents can begin to set up at noon on Friday, Feb. 14, with the Arctic Tailgate party beginning as early as 3 p.m.

In addition, the first 250 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive “Arctic Tailgate” T-shirt. Note: The Brewers WILL NOT allow fans to stay at Miller Park overnight if the projected temperatures are below 10 degrees.

Safety regulations for the Arctic Tailgate

Participants will not be permitted to set up camp prior to noon on February 14. No hand-made or hand-built shelters shall be permitted. No shelters made of cardboard or wood will be permitted. Shelters with a footprint greater than 100 square feet are not permitted unless otherwise approved by the Brewers. Miller Park power sources are not available for public use and gas generators are not permitted on the property. Only state-approved gas/propane heating/grilling units with fuel-valve turn-offs and self-contained charcoal/wood units are permitted; provided, however, that they must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the building or shelters. Activity and items permitted on the premises are subject to the approval of the Brewers. The Brewers reserve the right to remove any shelter, items, or individuals from the property.

Other information fans would want to know

Only a very limited number of Opening Day tickets will be available at this event, with each fan able to purchase a maximum of four tickets to Opening Day (subject to availability).

Demand-based pricing, which provides the best ticket value for fans, will return for all Brewers games this season. The pricing structure will be implemented in almost all of the Miller Park seating categories, excluding All-Inclusive Areas, Suites and the Uecker Seats.

Beginning with the first day of single-game ticket sales, pricing for all 81 regular season home games is subject to change. Fans will usually receive the lowest price when they purchase their seats in advance. For more information regarding demand-based pricing for specific games, fans can visit Brewers.com/tickets.

Fans will also be able to purchase parking passes in advance for all Brewers home games at Miller Park in 2020, including Opening Day. Complete details regarding Miller Park parking prices are as follows:

General Parking: Advanced-purchase general parking passes will be $12 for Monday through Friday games and $13 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. General parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $15 for Monday-Friday contests and $20 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Preferred Parking: Advanced-purchase preferred parking passes will be $17 for Monday through Friday games and $19 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $25 for Monday-Friday contests and $30 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Bus Parking: Advanced-purchase bus parking passes will be $50 for Monday through Friday games, $75 for Opening Day and $65 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $75 for Monday-Friday contests and $100 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes for Opening Day can only be purchased in advance.

The Miller Park Box Office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Miller Park Box Office will then begin regular season hours for the season: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays (with extended hours on game days).

For more information on Arctic Tailgate, visit Brewers.com/arctictailgate.