× Bomb threat emailed to FOX6 News, officials determine it was not credible

MILWAUKEE — An all-clear was given at the Federal Courthouse and Milwaukee County Jail after someone emailed a bomb threat to FOX6 News.

FOX6 News spotted law enforcement downtown around 9:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined there was no credible threat.

Milwaukee police say they are looking for a suspect.