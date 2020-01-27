Bush’s Beans breaks Guinness World Record with 70-layer ‘7-layer dip’

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Officials at Bush’s Beans went big ahead of the big football showdown Sunday, Feb. 3 — creating a 70-layer “seven-layer dip,” which broke a Guinness World Record.

The dip weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds — doubling the previous record of 540.

Bush’s Beans officials said 19 people worked 12 hours each to make the concoction, using 10 different seven-layer dip flavors, including veggie, Cuban, and fiesta, layered on top of each other.

The dip was released ahead of the Super Bowl — with seven-layer dip a popular party treat.

70 LAYER WORLD RECORD BEAN DIP

70 LAYER WORLD RECORD BEAN DIP pic.twitter.com/40A1HXcDFO — BUSH’S Beans (@BushsBeans) January 23, 2020

Officials with Bush’s said the 70-layer dip was donated to a charitable organization.