LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Bush’s Beans breaks Guinness World Record with 70-layer ‘7-layer dip’

Posted 3:46 pm, January 27, 2020, by

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Officials at Bush’s Beans went big ahead of the big football showdown Sunday, Feb. 3 — creating a 70-layer “seven-layer dip,” which broke a Guinness World Record.

The dip weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds — doubling the previous record of 540.

Bush’s Beans officials said 19 people worked 12 hours each to make the concoction, using 10 different seven-layer dip flavors, including veggie, Cuban, and fiesta, layered on top of each other.

The dip was released ahead of the Super Bowl — with seven-layer dip a popular party treat.

Officials with Bush’s said the 70-layer dip was donated to a charitable organization.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.