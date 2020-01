Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE--Olivia Julien is a senior at Greendale High School. She competes on the varsity swimming team. Olivia says wherever she ends up going to college, she wants to be on the swim team. Olivia also is part of the Greendale marching band. For that she played mellophone. She is self-taught in alto sax, mellophone and french horn. Olivia and the rest of the band recently marched in the Rose Bowl parade.

Olivia Julien

Greendale High School

Senior

Swimmer/Marching Band