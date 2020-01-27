× ‘He expected your best:’ Golden Eagles coach recalls ‘rebounding for Kobe’ during Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski said Monday he was stunned to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant, who, along with his daughter, Gianna, was among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

“He had an intolerance for mediocrity,” said Coach Wojciechowski.

Bryant was respected on the many courts he conquered.

“He expected your best,” said Wojciechowski. “That’s why he thrived as a basketball player.”

Wojciechowski helped coach the late Los Angeles Lakers legend during the Beijing and London Olympics.

“I still tell people to this day, my most intense workout during my time with the Olympics was doing rebounding for Kobe,” said Coach Wojciechowski.

Those rebounded helped build a bond.

“I think it’s a tough day for the entire basketball community,” said Coach Wojciechowski. “It’s tragic and shocking.”

“For people in our generation, he was our GOAT,” said Markus Howard, Golden Eagles star.

In 2018, after Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored a buzzer-beater, Bryant surprised her during an appearance on the Ellen Show.

“When it happened I was like, in shock,” said Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale, now a WNBA player, saw him as a hero.

“Wanted to perfect his craft by all means,” said Ogunbowale. “Wanted to be the greatest at everything.”

On the court, Bryant pushed through obstacles, leaving a lasting legacy.

“The world can change in an instant,” said Coach Wojciechowski. “You need to make the most of every day and every opportunity.”