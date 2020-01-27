‘It’s not right:’ Family identifies young father fatally shot in parking lot near Bayshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Family identified the man shot and killed in the US Bank parking lot outside Bayshore Sunday, Jan. 26 as Daniel Colon Jr.

Glendale police responded to the parking lot where Colon, 30, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. -- while most businesses were still closed.

On Monday, Jan. 27, as loved ones worked to wrap their heads around why someone would kill Colon, they said the young man left behind a son and daughter. They tied balloons in his memory at the scene where they said he took his last breath.

"I'm feeling not too good, but I have to be strong," said Daniel Colon, father of the victim. "I'm not feeling too good. That was my son. I love my son."

"I don't really know what's going on," said Steven Nieves, uncle of victim. "I'm trying to figure out still what really happened."

Glendale police said Monday they continued to "actively investigate the homicide," indicating the suspected shooter was identified, and that person and the victim knew each other. Police said Monday a search was ongoing to locate the person responsible for Colon Jr.'s death.

"He was like my brother, and to lay like this, the guy who do this, he didn't have to do that," said Nathaniel Velazquez, friend of the victim.

"I hope they catch the guy, whoever did this because it's not right," said Nieves. "He was only 30 years old, and he ain't have to die like that."

Business resumed as usual at Bayshore and the surrounding area by Sunday afternoon.