Milwaukee Tool building new manufacturing plant in West Bend to make hand tools

WEST BEND — Milwaukee Tool announced on Monday, Jan. 27 that it will once again expand its footprint in the United States with a new manufacturing plant in West Bend. The facility will manufacture new-to-market hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen.

A news release says Milwaukee Tool is making an initial investment of almost $26 million — and plans to break ground in April on a 20-acre plot of land purchased in the new business district of West Bend. The first phase of construction will include a 75,000 square foot building, that can be expanded to 225,000 square feet in the future. In addition, the company has the right of first refusal to purchase an additional 20 acres for future expansion, which would accommodate another 225,000 square feet.

Milwaukee Tool’s investment is expected to lead to the creation of 50 highly skilled manufacturing jobs initially, with plans to hire 100 by the end of 2025.