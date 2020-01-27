× Open Record: Prescription Denied

MILWAUKEE — Chances are, you’ve taken prescribed medication at some point.

Most of us don’t think twice about showing up at the pharmacy to pick up that prescription. But doctors, counselors, pharmacists, and patients told FOX6 Investigators that this “quick errand” has morphed into something far more stressful.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators look at the delicate balance of treatment and potential oversight when it comes to Suboxone prescriptions.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record