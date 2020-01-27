× Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist arrested with personal information of victim’s father

SORRENTO, Fla. — A conspiracy theorist who believes the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never happened was arrested in Sorrento, Florida Monday, Jan. 27.

Wolfgang Halbig was accused of possessing the personal identification of the father of one of the victims. He was later released on $5,000 bond — due in court for an arraignment Feb. 24.

According to an arrest affidavit, Halbig harassed the family of Leonard Pozner, who lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the shooting.

Officials said he managed to obtain a copy of Pozner’s identification before releasing his Social Security number and other personal information in a mass email.

Halbig espouses no one was killed at Sandy Hook, and that grieving family members are paid actors.

The shooting happened in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, when Adam Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Lanza, who also killed his mother, died by suicide after the shooting spree.