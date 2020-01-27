× State health agency responds to coronavirus outbreak, begins testing 5 people

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Jan. 27 testing is in process for five people for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the state.

Results are pending on these cases. Test results for an additional patient under investigation was negative.

State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers issued the following statement in a news release: