State health agency responds to coronavirus outbreak, begins testing 5 people
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Jan. 27 testing is in process for five people for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the state.
Results are pending on these cases. Test results for an additional patient under investigation was negative.
State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers issued the following statement in a news release:
“DHS is actively monitoring this outbreak and working with our local, state, and federal partners to be able to respond quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of this virus and a likelihood of exposure. While all information we have so far shows there is low risk to the general public, we take new infectious diseases seriously and are taking precautions.”