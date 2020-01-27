× Tennessee man arrested for smoking a joint during court appearance on possession charge

LEBANON, Tenn. — A man making a court appearance on a charge of simple possession was arrested on Monday, Jan. 27 after lighting a joint in the courtroom.

Spencer Boston was called to discuss his case before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry.

Boston was talking about how marijuana needed to be legalized when he reached into his pocket and pulled out what appeared to be a rolled marijuana cigarette. He placed it in his mouth, and then pulled out a book of matches — lighting and smoking the rolled cigarette. The cigarette gave off the odor of burning marijuana.

The courtroom erupted into laughter at Boston’s action, disrupting the normal daily activity in the court.

Spencer was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug.