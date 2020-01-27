MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee is getting ready to celebrate its 174th birthday! Katharine Foley joins FOX6 WakeUp with a party preview.
The City of Milwaukee is getting ready to celebrate its 174th birthday
-
Christkindlmarket: Experience a traditional German holiday market in the heart of the city
-
40 days of holiday fun: The Christkindlmarket is coming back to the Deer District
-
Milwaukee offers number of ways to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Eat candy, get spooked: From melting witches to floating eyeballs, some eerie experiments
-
Getting ready for winter’s wrath: For animals at Milwaukee County Zoo, it’s a whole different beast
-
-
Veterans Day ceremony marks initial development of 48 tiny homes for vets in Milwaukee
-
‘Shank Hall is a Milwaukee institution:’ Music venue celebrates 30 years
-
‘This was my dream:’ MPD graduates 38 cadets to city’s police force
-
Free event: The 36th Annual Dr. King Birthday celebration will be on Jan. 19
-
‘His words resonate:’ Milwaukee’s MLK Birthday Celebration among longest-running in US
-
-
Milwaukee officials offer tips for staying safe, parking legally during heavy snow
-
‘He provided us with a strategy:’ Marquette celebrates MLK’s birthday
-
Wendy’s celebrates 50th birthday with new Frosty flavor, sundae