'Let's go, buddy:' California father confronted man who tried to kidnap his 2-year-old son

GILROY, Calif. — California police on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28 announced an arrest in a case of attempted kidnapping in which the father of a 2-year-old boy confronted a man who tried to take the child on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Gilroy police said the suspect was identified as Cesar Gutierrez, 39. He was arrested on Monday night, Jan. 27 — and booked at the Santa Clara County Jail for kidnapping and violation of probation.

Police previously asked for help locating the man after the incident at Goodwill on Saturday. A family was shopping when the father realized his 2-year-old son was nowhere to be seen, police said. He searched the store and found his son holding a man’s hand, being led away.

“Let’s go, buddy,” was the phrase the father heard this stranger say to his son as he appeared to lead him away. The father confronted the man and the culprit let go of the child.

Before the father could report the incident to store officials, the man was kicked out for shoplifting. He reportedly became aggressive outside and employees had to lock the doors to keep him out.

Police offered a description of the man and announced his arrest Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation was ongoing.