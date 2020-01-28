Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Milwaukee police officer arrested for ‘endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon’

Posted 2:58 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 04:13PM, January 28, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer was booked into the Milwaukee County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 28 on $500 bail.

The male officer began employment with the city in 2015, according to the Department of Employee Relations. MPD confirms the officer has four years with the department.

The officer was arrested by MPD for "endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon."

Milwaukee police are not releasing the officer's name because he has not yet been charged.

The circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation.

