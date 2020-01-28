Milwaukee police officer arrested for ‘endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer was booked into the Milwaukee County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 28 on $500 bail.

The male officer began employment with the city in 2015, according to the Department of Employee Relations. MPD confirms the officer has four years with the department.

The officer was arrested by MPD for "endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon."

Milwaukee police are not releasing the officer's name because he has not yet been charged.

The circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation.