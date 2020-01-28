Mushrooms, wild onions and edible moss all foraged, used by local chefs to create dishes

WEST ALLIS -- Are you looking for a tasty, locally sourced barbecue sauce, syrup or honey? Sourced in Nature has you covered. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the details.

About Sourced in Nature (website)

We source, farm, and forage all our foods & specialty ingredients. All of our handcrafted products are made in collaboration with local chefs, and made in small batches- because we believe it simply makes better food. We specialize in wild foods, syrups, honeys, sauces and boutique CBD products. Look for us at specialty food stores. Or, have them shipped right to you.