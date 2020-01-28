Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over in Waukesha County, driver given verbal warning

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile on Sunday, Jan. 26 for not following the Move Over Law. The driver was given a verbal warning.

The traffic stop happened on I-94 and Sawyer Road.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said the following on Facebook:

“When a motorist sees a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing (red, blue and amber), they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible. If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle. One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road. Each year hundreds of these hard working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways.”