Racine woman dies after head-on collision in the Village of Somers

Posted 10:17 am, January 28, 2020, by

SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says a 37-year-old woman from Racine died in a head-on collision on East Frontage Road of I-94 in the Village of Somers on Monday evening, Jan. 27. The wreck happened around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle the Racine woman was driving in was traveling northbound on East Frontage Road, crossed the center link and struck a vehicle traveling southbound. Officials say the Racine woman was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Racine, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say no intoxicants were detected on either operator.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

