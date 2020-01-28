‘Rapidly evolving situation:’ 7 people now tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is new information on coronavirus testing in Wisconsin. Seven people have now been tested for coronavirus in the state -- one day after the state's Department of Health Services said it was waiting on results from five patients who may have contracted the illness. One individual's results have already come back negative.

"This is such a rapidly evolving situation," said Julie Katrichis, Director of Clinic Operations for the Milwaukee Health Department.

Health officials confirm none of the seven individuals are from Milwaukee. But Katrichis said it is only a matter of time before coronavirus shows up here.

"Every day, we hear about more countries, more cities being affected. Our hope is not. But we are prepared and we are ready," Katrichis said.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, China -- with more than 4,000 cases. Katrichis and colleague Nick Tomaro, the city's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, are in close contact with health care providers, universities and other community partners. They are all monitoring for any signs of a local outbreak.

"We had a meeting yesterday with airport staff just to have preliminary discussions. So these are preparedness measures we take just in terms of their planning," Tomaro said.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is not among the U.S. airports screening travelers coming from the infected region. But is expected airports nationwide will expand screenings.

For now, health officials assure the risk to the general public remains low. They remind people they are much more likely to get the flu.

CLICK HERE for information on coronavirus from the CDC.