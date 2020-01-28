Sheriff: Mother drove 15-year-old son to gas station in minivan, was getaway driver after robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 15-year-old Florida boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store, and prosecutors said his mother drove him to the store in her minivan -- serving as a lookout and his getaway driver.

Amanda Meador was charged with robbery with a firearm and neglect of a child.

According to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, on Halloween, Meador, her son, and two others drove to a Circle K convenience store at the intersection of Red Bug Lake Road and Tuskawilla Road.

The report said Meador's teenage son entered the store, donned a mask, and produced a firearm before demanding money from a fearful cashier. While the robbery was going down, Meador allegedly backed up her minivan to the store.

"This suspect was a willing participant in that she knew that this armed robbery was going to happen," said Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. "She served as a lookout, and she was there also as this minor affected their escape from the store."

Surveillance cameras from the Circle K store captured everything, including Meador's face, but that wasn't what led investigators to Meador and her son.

"We were able also to develop some forensic evidence from a note," said Kealing.

That note contained the juvenile's fingerprints, and when they searched Meador's home in the unincorporated Winter Park, they found a mask and clothing that matched what the robber wore during the robbery.

"Had the store clerk decided to use some sort of force to defend themselves, this minor could have been injured or even killed," said Kealing. "It was a terrible decision on her part."

Meador was being held without bond until her arraignment in March. Her son was in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The identities of the other two people in the vehicle were not known.