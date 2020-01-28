× ‘The least we could do:’ Lakefront Brewery says ‘thank you’ to MCTS employees with free beer 🚍🍺

MILWAUKEE — You’ve heard story after story about Milwaukee County Transit System employees going above and beyond the call of duty — whether it’s rescuing abandoned children, saving lost dogs, or helping Milwaukee residents cross the street. As a way to show appreciation for these every day heroes who also make sure people get from Point A the Point B safely each day, Lakefront Brewery officials will offer each MCTS employee a free beer on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

“A free beer is the least we could do for these employees that are such an integral and important part of Milwaukee County,” said Lakefront Brewery President and Founder Russ Klisch in a news release. “We got wind that we could see a good crowd of MCTS employees on Wednesday, and not just bus drivers. We hope everyone involved in that system can make it over.”

In order to receive that free beer, MCTS employees just need to provide proof of their current employment with the Milwaukee County Transit System. The rest is between them and their bartender, the release said.

The free beer will be available during business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

