Turner Hall Tiki Takedown gives you a a taste of summer

MILWAUKEE — It can feel like summer is a long way away — but the Pabst Theater Group is hoping to make it feel a little closer.

The organization hid tickets around the City of Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to its 2nd annual Turner Hall Tiki Takedown.

On March 22 local bars and restaurants will battle for the title of “best tiki drink.” A ticket to the event means you become the judge — getting a taste of summer.

Turner Hall Tiki Takedown

Sara Peronto

“The event was successful last year, so we wanted to kind of celebrate it this year. It does not feel summery outside, but we did choose some of our favorite summer spots around the city to hide some tickets,” said Sara Peronto, Pabst Theater Group.

Tickets are only $20 if you buy them before March 1. After that, they go up to $25.

