LIVE: NTSB offers an update into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
LIVE: President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Woman stabbed Tennessee man in head with box cutter after he tried to rape her

Posted 5:54 pm, January 28, 2020, by
Data pix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis man was arrested after police said a woman he tried to rape fought back, stabbing him in the head with a box cutter.

The woman told police she was walking along Corning Avenue in Frayser on Monday, Jan. 27 when a man grabbed her from behind, knocking them both to the ground.

The man pulled her pants down to her ankles before he began biting her face and choking her.

That’s when the victim said she pulled out her box cutter and stabbed the man several times in the face before he let her go. She then chased him through several backyards before he got away.

While police were taking the woman’s report, a call came in for an ambulance. A man, who officers identified as Robert Williams, said he had been stabbed several times in the face and was bleeding from his head.

The victim identified Williams as her attacker. Williams denied attacking the woman.

He was charged with attempted aggravated rape.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.