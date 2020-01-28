Woman stabbed Tennessee man in head with box cutter after he tried to rape her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis man was arrested after police said a woman he tried to rape fought back, stabbing him in the head with a box cutter.

The woman told police she was walking along Corning Avenue in Frayser on Monday, Jan. 27 when a man grabbed her from behind, knocking them both to the ground.

The man pulled her pants down to her ankles before he began biting her face and choking her.

That’s when the victim said she pulled out her box cutter and stabbed the man several times in the face before he let her go. She then chased him through several backyards before he got away.

While police were taking the woman’s report, a call came in for an ambulance. A man, who officers identified as Robert Williams, said he had been stabbed several times in the face and was bleeding from his head.

The victim identified Williams as her attacker. Williams denied attacking the woman.

He was charged with attempted aggravated rape.