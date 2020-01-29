× Brown Deer PD: Milwaukee woman arrested for OWI with 2 children in her vehicle

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police arrested a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28 for allegedly driving drunk with children in her vehicle.

Officers were called to the Pick ‘n Save in Brown Deer around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to do a “welfare check of a possibly intoxicated female subject.” Police say the woman “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” and “admitted to driving to the store with her two children in the car, ages five and six.”

Officials say the woman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

The children were turned over to a family member.

This is a developing story.