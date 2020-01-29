× ‘Come to us:’ Kenosha police say elementary students ran from suspicious vehicle

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Wednesday, Jan. 29 issued a warning to parents after a concerning incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m., officers responded to Forest Park Elementary School for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

An investigation revealed two students, an 8-year-old and 9-year-old, reported that two people in a maroon minivan pulled over about 10 feet from them on 47th Avenue and the passenger called out, “Come to us” during recess.

The driver was described as a female, white, about 40 years old, with brown hair in a ponytail. The passenger was described as a male, white, about 40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a red or orange hooded sweatshirt. The children ran away from the minivan and reported the incident to a teacher.

The minivan left the area and was not located.

School administrators contacted police, and officers searched the area — working with administrators in an effort to recover any video.

Meanwhile, anyone with information should please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Police encouraged parents to warn their children about the dangers of speaking with strangers and report suspicious or alarming activity to the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 (911 for emergency).

They shared the following phone numbers for parents seeking additional information:

Child Safety Tips: Officer Friendly, Tyler Cochran, 262-653-4210.

Neighborhood Watch programs: Crime Prevention Officer Jeff Wambolt or John Wenberg at 262-657-3937.