Cousins accused of trafficking teenage girl, ‘not allowed to leave a residence’ for 2 to 3 days

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men face multiple charges associated with the alleged trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Nicholas Edwards, 38, and Orrin Edwards, 28, are cousins — and face the following criminal counts:

Trafficking of a child (Orrin Edwards)

Child enticement (Orrin Edwards)

False imprisonment (Orrin Edwards)

Sexual intercourse with a child (Orrin Edwards)

Trafficking of a child, habitual criminality repeater (Nicholas Edwards)

Sexual intercourse with a child, habitual criminality repeater (Nicholas Edwards)

According to the criminal complaint, detectives interviewed the 17-year-old girl in this case and she “stated that she initially went with the defendants voluntarily, however she became a victim of sex trafficking and was not allowed to leave a residence for a period of 2 to 3 days.” The teen told investigators around Oct. 28, 2019, a vehicle pulled up alongside her when she was out for a walk. She stated “there were two males in the vehicle and asked if she wanted to ‘smoke weed with them.'” The complaint says the teen agreed — and during the drive, one suspect, later identified Orrin Edwards, “asked her if she wanted to make some money.” Initially, the teen said Edwards told her “he could post her photos and have guys meet up with her.” The teen indicated she “did not feel comfortable doing that.”

Later, the complaint says Orrin Edwards indicated “there was another way she could make money but that he would have to test her.” The complaint says the teen was then driven to an abandoned residence. The teen told authorities “there was no heat and no working bathroom.” The teen says Orrin Edwards said, “he bought the house and that he was in the process of fixing it.” The teen was then taken to a room that had a twin mattress in it. The teen told police “she was in the residencd for two or three days” and that she was assaulted on multiple occasions by as many as four suspects — including Orrin Edwards and Nicholas Edwards.

The Edwards cousins were identified by the teen from photo arrays provided by Milwaukee detectives.

Police interviewed both defendants. Nicholas Edwards told police he “is not going to lie, and that if (the teen) said he had sex with her, that is what happened,” the complaint says. The complaint also says Orrin Edwards “denied sleeping with (the teen). He subsequently stated that he had lied.”

Orrin Edwards made his initial appearances in court on Monday, Jan. 27. Cash bond was set at $5,000 — and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Nicholas Edwards made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Cash bond was set at $10,000 — and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 5.